Your 2024 YouTube Music Recap is Inbound

Upon opening YouTube Music this morning to jam out to my moody PNW alternative emo rock, I was greeted by my 2024 Recap. I suppose it’s already that time of year.

These recaps highlight what should be your favorite tracks of 2024, along with other observations the service makes based on your listening habits. There are always interesting stats in there. For example, I don’t recall listening to so much Def Leppard this year, but am I upset about it? No way.

We demand everyone share their top songs/albums down below in the comments section. And please, this is a judgement free area. Who gives a crap if you don’t care for someone else’s taste in music? Don’t be a casualty of cool.

Enjoy the music.