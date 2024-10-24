Verizon Family is officially launched after being tested since at least the mid part of this year. With the app, Verizon customers can keep an eye on their family members with real-time location sharing, as well as other safety features.

Free to all postpaid account holders, features like Safe Walk with SOS can give parents peace of mind when it comes to their kids getting from point A to point B safe and sound. You can also access Driving Insights with a free account. Naturally, there’s also a premium tier, priced at $15/month. With it, you get access to more features, including Driving Insights for the whole family, as well as Roadside Assistance.

Free to Use Features

Location Monitoring

Set one location alert

Safe Walk with SOS alerts

Review Call & Text activity

Driving Insights for Self

Verizon Family Plus ($15/mo)

Monitor location; set multiple alerts

Safe Walk with SOS

Parental Controls; manage screen time

Driving Insights for Family

Roadside Assistance

If you’re a postpaid customers, it’s a free service, so I suppose you can download it and see what you think. If anything, it could save you a few bucks by not having to pay for a Life360 subscription?

// Verizon