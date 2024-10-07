Pixel Watch “Fully Charged” Notifications Randomly Started For Me

You may not remember this, because it first popped up almost a year ago, but there was a short few months where some Pixel Watch owners swear they received “Pixel Watch fully charged” notifications. These are the notifications that should pop-up on your phone when your Pixel Watch is fully charged and ready to be removed from its charger.

I bring this up in mysterious terms because the first report of this idea landing on the Pixel Watch arrived from someone who found a behind-the-scenes setting they were able to manually enable. A small group of folks then suggested they actually saw the fully charged notifications from that moment up until early in 2024 when they then supposedly stopped. This Pixel Watch help thread brings up the disappearance in February, with several responses through April adding to the story.

But all of this happened without Google ever officially acknowledging this as a Pixel Watch feature. I know because I’ve brought it up in my last two Pixel Watch reviews as something that Google needed to add and spoke briefly to Google about it. They really had no comment on if this is or was or will be a feature on the Pixel Watch.

You know what happened over the weekend? They started showing up on my Pixel 9 Pro with Pixel Watch 3 attached. You can see it as recently as this morning in the image above and also on Saturday in the screenshot below.

I’ve looked for a new setting that has enabled this on watch and phone and have come up empty. I do not believe my Pixel Watch app has seen any recent updates, nor has my Pixel 9 Pro. My Pixel 9 Pro is running Android 15 QPR1 beta, though. Although, these notifications appear to be tied to the Pixel Watch app, as that’s the settings area you are taken to if you long-press on one.

Of course, the Pixel Watch 3 is running Wear OS 5, so it is on the newest firmware available. That said, Tim’s Pixel Watch 3 is not showing these notifications as of this morning.

So to recap, I wish I was here telling you this morning that Pixel Watch fully charged notifications are officially here. Unfortunately, I’m only here to let you know that they do still exist and started showing up for me within days. Maybe their triumphant return is upon is. Maybe.