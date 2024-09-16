Google Birthday Drops $760 Off Pixel 9 Pro With Trades Again

Google is celebrating another birthday this month and that means a new round of deals on their brand new Pixel 9 Pro devices. Like when they launched, Google will give you $760 back with a trade-in, assuming you have one of their newer, top-tier devices to part with. Still, that’s a good chunk of change to save and get into Google’s really great new phones.

Here’s how to get the best Pixel 9 Pro deal for this birthday celebration that includes the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

$760 OFF PIXEL 9 PRO WITH TRADES: Google is suggesting they’ll give you up to $760 back with trade-ins as the top value. You can probably already guess which devices are worth that, right?

For the full $760, you would have to part with a Pixel Fold. That’s it. That’s the only Google phone worth $760. However, if you have a Pixel 8 Pro with any storage capacity, you’ll get $699 back, which is a super solid offer. The Pixel 7 Pro is behind that at $540, Pixel 8 is worth $490, and the Pixel 6 Pro is worth $450. They’ll take any of your old Pixels, to be clear, but those are the best values.

As a reminder, Google’s trade-in program is not an instant discount like Samsung’s. Instead, you have to pay full price today, send your trade-in back to them once your new phone arrives, and then they inspect it before giving you the refund.

FREE KEYCHAIN BONUS: As a part of this birthday celebration, Google is tossing in a free “Google Birthday Keychain” as a bonus. This keychain is valued at $10 and is in limited supply, so if that’s a thing that makes this deal the best ever, hurry up.

Be sure to read our Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL review if you haven’t. Stay tuned for our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review coming this week.

