Droid Life

Verizon’s Fall Open Enrollment is Here

6
Verizon - New Logo

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

It’s that time again, with Verizon firing up open enrollment for customers looking to add Verizon Mobile Protect to their device plan.

This $16/mo to $19/mo-priced insurance covers loss, theft, damage, and post-warranty malfunctions, which may seem more important these days given how long OEMs are supporting hardware for. Customers get same-day delivery for insurance replacements, unlimited claims, unlimited $0 cracked screen repair, as well as $99 or less damage replacement deductibles.

Features

  • Pro on the Go: Same-day delivery and setup for insurance replacements and new devices
  • Unlimited number of claims
  • Unlimited $0 cracked screen repair & back glass repair for select smartphones
  • $99 or less damage replacement deductible
  • 24/7 access to tech support and digital security and privacy tools

I typically think that insurance for phones is silly, but I see some of the phone conditions some of y’all are walking around with. Busted screens and what not. Maybe you could benefit from this?

Verizon Mobile Protect

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
6  Comments

Back to Top