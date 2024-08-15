Verizon’s Fall Open Enrollment is Here

It’s that time again, with Verizon firing up open enrollment for customers looking to add Verizon Mobile Protect to their device plan.

This $16/mo to $19/mo-priced insurance covers loss, theft, damage, and post-warranty malfunctions, which may seem more important these days given how long OEMs are supporting hardware for. Customers get same-day delivery for insurance replacements, unlimited claims, unlimited $0 cracked screen repair, as well as $99 or less damage replacement deductibles.

Features

Pro on the Go: Same-day delivery and setup for insurance replacements and new devices

Unlimited number of claims

Unlimited $0 cracked screen repair & back glass repair for select smartphones

$99 or less damage replacement deductible

24/7 access to tech support and digital security and privacy tools

I typically think that insurance for phones is silly, but I see some of the phone conditions some of y’all are walking around with. Busted screens and what not. Maybe you could benefit from this?