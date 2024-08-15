Samsung announced this week that it is bringing Google’s Circle to Search to a handful of new devices.

Starting August 22, owners of Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A54 will find the feature, as well as users of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Once available, you can essentially highlight anything on your device’s screen and do a Google search. It can be quite useful.

Samsung’s TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business, says that, “These updates unlock new possibilities for the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and reinforce our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for more Galaxy users.”

August 22. Mark your calendar, if you own one of the listed devices.

// Samsung