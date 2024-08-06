Where to Pre-Order New Google TV Streamer, Nest Thermostat (4th Gen)

Assuming you saw the big news this morning surrounding the Google TV Streamer and new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen), you may be looking for pre-order options, since both are now available.

For those who missed it, you should read up on the Google TV Streamer (here) and new Nest Thermostat (here). Both of these products bring big improvements over predecessors. The Google TV Streamer is likely to be a massive upgrade over the less-expensive, yet never that impressive Chromecast with Google TV. And this new Nest Thermostat (4th Gen) just looks so pretty and is packed with smart features.

The Google TV Streamer costs $99.99 and comes in Porcelain at all retailers. Google is also selling an exclusive Hazel color through the Google Store. Pre-orders are open now and shipments are expected to arrive around September 24.

For the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen), you’ll pay $279.99, but that includes a free Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd Gen) in the box. You can choose from Silver, Obsidian, and Gold colorways. Pre-orders are live and should arrive to you by August 20.

Google TV Streamer Pre-orders:

Nest Thermostat (4th Gen) Pre-orders: