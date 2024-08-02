I’m kind of over writing about Pixel device leaks, so I’ll keep this one short. Thanks to retailers continuing to slip up across the globe by posting all of Google’s Pixel marketing materials early, we believe we know the price of the Pixel Watch 3 in all sizes and variants.

Those rumored prices are $349 for the Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) in WiFi, with a price jump to $449 for the same size with LTE connectivity. The new Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) is rumored to land at $399 for WiFi-only and $499 for LTE.

Thoughts? Well, the WiFi price is staying the same as it was for the Pixel Watch 2. That’s good. Seeing the LTE version jump to $449 (from $399) is odd, as we don’t really expect there to be many upgrades in this watch over last year, other than a brighter display and slightly faster charging. That move could be because the 45mm needed to own that $399 price point or something.

How does that compare to Apple and Samsung watches? The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399, so Google is undercutting it still. However, you can get into a Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $299. Even the biggest Galaxy Watch 7 is only $329, still below Google’s cheapest Pixel Watch 3.

I really can’t wait for August 13 to just get here.

// Android Headlines