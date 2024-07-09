There’s a new season of Marvel SNAP today, Maximum Effort, which is actually the start of some major changes coming to the game.

For example, later this month and well into August we’re getting more than just new cards and locations for the game. With the introduction of Alliances and limited time events, there’ll be more to do in Marvel SNAP than besides playing sweats on the ladder and testing out brews over in Conquest.

As for Maximum Effort, the SNAP team has provided some goodies. New cards include the Season Pass card which is Gwenpool, plus Spotlight cards that are Hydra Bob, Ajax, and Copycat. New locations are Taco Truck and Weapon X Facility.

Later this month, we’ll have Deadpool’s Diner go live, a limited event that ups the stakes for those who want to play for more than the average cubes. As they explain it, if you keep winning, the risk gets higher, but so do the rewards. Ultimately, players will want to earn the new card Cassandra Nova from the event.

I’ll see you on the ladder, friends.

// Marvel SNAP