We’re mid-way through the month of June and almost all of Samsung’s still-supported phones have seen updates. Samsung kicked off the month by updating the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S20 series. They are now pushing updates to everything else, from the Galaxy S21 up through the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

For those who read that opening and were excited at the possibility of new toys to play with, knowing that Google just released a big Pixel Feature Drop this month, I have bad news for you. This is only the June Android security patch, according to Samsung and Verizon. In fact, the only note on update pages says, “The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.” That’s it.

That said, new software is new software and there is always a potential for bug fixes with the security patches. To find your new software, we have the entire list below:

Galaxy S20 FE : TP1A.220624.014.G781VSQSEHXE3

: TP1A.220624.014.G781VSQSEHXE3 Galaxy S21 FE : UP1A.231005.007.G990USQSBGXF1

: UP1A.231005.007.G990USQSBGXF1 Galaxy S21 FE (2022) : UP1A.231005.007.G990U2SQS9GXF1

: UP1A.231005.007.G990U2SQS9GXF1 Galaxy S21 : UP1A.231005.007.G991USQSBGXF1

: UP1A.231005.007.G991USQSBGXF1 Galaxy S21+ : UP1A.231005.007.G996USQSBGXF1

: UP1A.231005.007.G996USQSBGXF1 Galaxy S21 Ultra : UP1A.231005.007.G998USQSBGXF1

: UP1A.231005.007.G998USQSBGXF1 Galaxy S22 : P1A.231005.007.S901USQS5EXE3

: P1A.231005.007.S901USQS5EXE3 Galaxy S22+ : UP1A.231005.007.S906USQS5EXE3

: UP1A.231005.007.S906USQS5EXE3 Galaxy S22 Ultra : UP1A.231005.007.S908USQS5EXE3

: UP1A.231005.007.S908USQS5EXE3 Galaxy S23 FE : UP1A.231005.007.S711USQS4CXE3

: UP1A.231005.007.S711USQS4CXE3 Galaxy S23 : UP1A.231005.007.S911USQS3CXE3

: UP1A.231005.007.S911USQS3CXE3 Galaxy S23+ : UP1A.231005.007.S916USQS3CXE3

: UP1A.231005.007.S916USQS3CXE3 Galaxy S23 Ultra : UP1A.231005.007.S918USQS3CXE3

: UP1A.231005.007.S918USQS3CXE3 Galaxy Z Fold 3 : UP1A.231005.007.F926USQS6IXF2

: UP1A.231005.007.F926USQS6IXF2 Galaxy Z Fold 4 : UP1A.231005.007.F936USQS5FXF1

: UP1A.231005.007.F936USQS5FXF1 Galaxy Z Fold 5 : UP1A.231005.007.F946USQS3CXE9

: UP1A.231005.007.F946USQS3CXE9 Galaxy Z Flip 3 : UP1A.231005.007.F711USQS7IXF2

: UP1A.231005.007.F711USQS7IXF2 Galaxy Z Flip 4 : UP1A.231005.007.F721USQS5FXF1

: UP1A.231005.007.F721USQS5FXF1 Galaxy Z Flip 5: UP1A.231005.007.F731USQS3CXE9

To check for Samsung updates, you’ll head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. Let us know how that goes.

// Samsung