Google is pushing out a fresh set of weather icons globally to its Google Weather service and the At a Glance widget.

For Pixel owners, you should see these icons immediately and have maybe already spotted them on your device. You can find them in the At a Glance widget, inside the Weather app, and on a Weather widget. For Samsung people, Galaxy phones have their own icons, so you won’t be seeing these.

At first, I thought this news was not too exciting, but I told my wife to check her Pixel 8 and she saw the new icons and seemed to be pretty pumped about it. I guess this news is cool?

Enjoy, Google Weather fans.

// Google News (Telegram)