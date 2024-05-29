TCL announced the 50 LE this week, a device designed specifically for Verizon’s prepaid network. Available for just $99 via Verizon Prepaid starting tomorrow, you’ll also be able to find it at both Visible (June 27) and Walmart (June 14).

The device features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 13-megapixel main camera accompanied by 2MP depth camera, 4,000mAh battery, fingerprint reader, face unlock, MediaTek quad-core processor, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (microSD supports up to 256GB), 3.5mm headphone jack, and Android 14. The only desired spec we’re not seeing is any sort of water resistance.

For $99, you’re getting a couple of features that OG Android users still love: microSD support and a headphone jack. That’s pretty sweet. Times are certainly changing, with prepaid phones now coming with incredible value. Let’s hope the software support doesn’t lack too much from TCL.

You can find the TCL 50 LE at Verizon Prepaid starting tomorrow.