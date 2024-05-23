A large list of Samsung devices are getting updates this week, with our math adding up to 13 Galaxy devices in total.
Each device changelog details the May security patch, even for older phones like the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy Note 20 series. You’ll also notice there’s two tablets on this list, the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 FE. While S9+ is receiving the May patch, Tab S9 FE is getting the One UI 6.1 update (with April patch).
Below you can view all of the devices getting updated, as well as the new version numbers.
Updated Software Build Numbers
- Galaxy S20 FE – G781VSQSEHXE2
- Galaxy S21 – G991USQSBGXE2
- Galaxy S21+ – G996USQSBGXE2
- Galaxy S21 Ultra – G998USQSBGXE2
- Galaxy Note 20 – N981USQS7HXE
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – N986USQS7HXE3
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 – F916USQS6KXE3
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 – F926USQS6IXE5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 – F936USQS5FXE5
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 – F711USQS7IXE5
- Galaxy Z Flip 4 – F721USQS5FXE5
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE – X518USQU3BXDG
- Galaxy Tab S9+ – X818USQS3BXE1
Go get those updates.
// Verizon
