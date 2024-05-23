A large list of Samsung devices are getting updates this week, with our math adding up to 13 Galaxy devices in total.

Each device changelog details the May security patch, even for older phones like the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy Note 20 series. You’ll also notice there’s two tablets on this list, the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 FE. While S9+ is receiving the May patch, Tab S9 FE is getting the One UI 6.1 update (with April patch).

Below you can view all of the devices getting updated, as well as the new version numbers.

Updated Software Build Numbers

Galaxy S20 FE – G781VSQSEHXE2

– G781VSQSEHXE2 Galaxy S21 – G991USQSBGXE2

– G991USQSBGXE2 Galaxy S21+ – G996USQSBGXE2

– G996USQSBGXE2 Galaxy S21 Ultra – G998USQSBGXE2

– G998USQSBGXE2 Galaxy Note 20 – N981USQS7HXE

– N981USQS7HXE Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – N986USQS7HXE3

– N986USQS7HXE3 Galaxy Z Fold 2 – F916USQS6KXE3

– F916USQS6KXE3 Galaxy Z Fold 3 – F926USQS6IXE5

– F926USQS6IXE5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 – F936USQS5FXE5

– F936USQS5FXE5 Galaxy Z Flip 3 – F711USQS7IXE5

– F711USQS7IXE5 Galaxy Z Flip 4 – F721USQS5FXE5

– F721USQS5FXE5 Galaxy Tab S9 FE – X518USQU3BXDG

– X518USQU3BXDG Galaxy Tab S9+ – X818USQS3BXE1

Go get those updates.

// Verizon