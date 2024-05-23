Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 Arrives for Pixel Devices

A very minor update is being rolled out to Pixel devices in the form of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2. Inside the changelog, Google lists just two bullet points, but even the second bullet says, “fixed various issues.”

The first fix is for an issue that caused mobile data connections to drop, even when a strong signal was present. We’re glad that’s been squashed, as it appeared on Google’s Issue Tracker multiple times.

This update is available for the Pixel 5a through the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, as well as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2

Release date: May 23, 2024

Build: AP21.240305.006

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: May 2024

Google Play services: 24.06.16

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 Bug Fixes

Fixed issues that sometimes caused mobile data connections to drop, even when the device was receiving a strong cellular signal. (Issue #322380000, Issue #315328193, Issue #318593420, Issue #327884305)

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability and connectivity.

Want to update to this latest QPR3 Beta 2.1 build? Google has posted factory images, so you can go that route if you need to. However, signing up for the Android Beta Program is going to be the easiest way to update. You can sign-up here. If you are already enrolled, head into Settings > System > System updates to check for the update.

NOTE: Google has pulled OTA images because there is a “known issue with sideloading OTA images in Beta 2.” They recommend developers flash the full factory images. For the rest of you, just go enroll in the Beta Program.