Google says that over 220 million people are using Play Points. That’s a ton of users, and to help reward these users better, Google announced a series of upgrades for the service.

First off, there’s an event of sorts coming to US users via Diamond Valley, a treasure hunt mini-game that is currently only available in South Korea and Japan. The game will launch in the US next month, and when players collect diamonds and finish the game, they can redeem prizes like Pixel phones and other things. For those who are already Platinum and Diamond status in Play Points, you can pre-register for the title and get a free exclusive t-shirt as a bonus.

Another perk is early access to new games, such as Squad Busters from the publisher behind Clash of Clans. Those high tier members can start playing today. Again, this perk is exclusive to Platinum and Diamond members, which is dumb, but there you go.

Thanks, Google.

// Google