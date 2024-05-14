Droid Life

WATCH: Google I/O Keynote Starts at 10AM Pacific

1

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Today’s the day, with Google I/O 2024 kicking off this morning at 10am Pacific. Kellen is lucky enough to be down in the Bay Area for all of the action, but for the rest of us, a livestream will have to suffice.

In today’s keynote, we’re expecting a healthy amount of artificial intelligence, Android news, and plenty else. Throughout the course of the conference, we should learn what the Wear OS team has been cooking up, as well as the Android TV team.

It would also be fitting for us to see a new Android 15 beta, so be prepared for that possibility.

The keynote begins at 10am. Let’s do this.

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
1  Comment

Back to Top