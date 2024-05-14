Google’s Circle to Search Now Helps Your Kid With Homework

Circle to Search is one of Google’s best new features for quickly finding out about almost anything currently on your screen. And now, Google is going to let your kid use this same feature to solve their homework problems. Oh boy.

Starting as early as today, students can bring up their homework on an Android device, fire up Circle to Search, and it’ll then attempt to help them answer physics and math problems. Google says that this move attempts to give them a “deeper understanding” of the problem, not just answer it. And since this is Circle to Search, it happens all as an overlay without taking them away from their work.

Later this year, this should advance further too, by solving “more complex problems involving symbolic formulas, diagrams, graphs, and more.” Crazy.

This new experience is available today to more than 100 million devices. Google plans to double that to 200 million by the end of the year.

// Google