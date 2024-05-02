Google Play Books announced a few new ways to access book content this week, such as bringing audiobook previews to its YouTube channel and expanding its library of free nonfiction ebooks for kids.

For those free books, Google says that they all fall under the Read & Listen option, which is great for kids as pages are turned automatically. This allows them to sit back, relax, and enjoy the magic of reading/learning.

And for the kids that are getting through books, Google Play Books is awarding them with Reading Rewards digital stickers that they can collect via the app. That’s sweet.

A new Upcoming section has been added to the Library tab, allowing readers to keep track of titles they want to keep an eye on. Users can easily see pre-orders in this location on a calendar that can be filtered based on specific series or authors.

Go snag the latest build of Play Books by following the link below.

// Google