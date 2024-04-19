Earlier this week, we told you about the Pixel 7a dropping to a crazy-low price of $349. Apologies are in-store for those who jumped on that deal, because the price has now gone lower. I’m sorry!

Over at Woot, the Pixel 7a can be had for $339. We’re at $160 off today, instead of the $150 price from a few days ago. Woot has Charcoal (gray) and Sea (blue) colors with 128GB storage. These are unlocked (and brand new) units that’ll work on all carriers.

That’s just the way the deal world works sometimes, friends.

Want one? Hit that link below. Need to know why you might want one? Read our Pixel 7a review.

Woot Link