It was only a few days ago when we saw an actual photo of the upcoming Pixel 8a. As we continue to push towards Google I/O next month, it’s a safe bet we’ll continue seeing more of this device, and with that said, here’s the Pixel 8a in every color we expect to see at launch.

Thanks to a new leak, we can see the Pixel 8a in the following four colors: Mint, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Bay.

What’s also seen in this leak is that display bezel. These renders show the same thick bezel we saw in the photo earlier this month, which we were hoping was some sort of distortion due to the angle of the picture. That’d be a nope and these bezels are looking girthy. I’ve seen some people say that they don’t mind the bezel, but for me, it’s not overly appealing.

Reported specs include up to 256GB storage, 120Hz display, plus a new Tensor chipset. All three would be solid upgrades for the A series lineup.

What color is your favorite? I have to go with Mint!

