If you’re someone already giving money to T-Mobile every month for phone service, you might as well take full advantage of all the free goodies you get from T Life. Next week, T-Mobile will be giving out free oversized tote bags, perfect for your next beach trip or Costco run.

We’re giving you the heads up on this because typically, physical items such as this are limited in quantity and you’ll want to redeem the offer as soon as possible. With that said, I’d mark the calendar for next Tuesday (April 16) if this item interests you.

Redemption will likely involve you going to a T-Mobile location, but T-Mobile hasn’t confirmed the method of pick up or delivery quite yet. We’ll have to wait and see. All we know for sure is, you’ll want to have the T Life app downloaded (link below) and ready to go by next week.

Who wouldn’t want this slick tote?