Samsung announced this morning that its Galaxy AI now supports three new languages: Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian.

While supporting entire languages is already pretty sweet, three new dialects are also soon getting added: Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French. These new languages and dialects help boost Galaxy AI’s supported languages to over 15.

Samsung also took the time to announce that later this year, even more languages will be supported: Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, and Swedish, as well as the traditional Chinese and European Portuguese. They didn’t give a timeline, but hey, they’re coming.

To start using these newly supported languages, they are available for download as language packs from Settings > General management > Languages across all devices that support Galaxy AI.

// Samsung