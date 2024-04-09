Samsung and Verizon are set to begin rolling out the latest security patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Inside the update, you’ll find the April patch, as well as what the changelog describes as “performance improvements.”

Update: More devices are getting updated, so we’re adding them to the list below.

Below you can view the new software version numbers.

New Software Version Numbers

Galaxy Z Flip 4 : F721USQS4EXD1

: F721USQS4EXD1 Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQS4EXD1

: F936USQS4EXD1 Galaxy Z Flip 5 : F731USQS2CXCI

: F731USQS2CXCI Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946USQS2CXCI

Once updated, if you spot anything new and fancy, let us know.

Snag that update.