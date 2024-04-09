Samsung and Verizon are set to begin rolling out the latest security patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Inside the update, you’ll find the April patch, as well as what the changelog describes as “performance improvements.”
Update: More devices are getting updated, so we’re adding them to the list below.
Below you can view the new software version numbers.
New Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQS4EXD1
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQS4EXD1
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS2CXCI
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946USQS2CXCI
Once updated, if you spot anything new and fancy, let us know.
Snag that update.
