Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 Get April Security Patch (Updated: More Devices)

Samsung and Verizon are set to begin rolling out the latest security patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Inside the update, you’ll find the April patch, as well as what the changelog describes as “performance improvements.”

Update: More devices are getting updated, so we’re adding them to the list below.

Below you can view the new software version numbers.

New Software Version Numbers

  • Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQS4EXD1
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQS4EXD1
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS2CXCI
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946USQS2CXCI

Once updated, if you spot anything new and fancy, let us know.

