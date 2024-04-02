Verizon has confirmed that Google’s April security patch for the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 is ready for rollout, even though we’re still waiting on its official announcement from Google.

Listed as software build numbers TWD9.240405.001 for the Pixel Watch and TWD9.240405.001 for the Pixel Watch 2, the changelog lists performance improvements, which is in addition to the April security patch.

We’ll await Google’s announcement and update this post once we know exactly what these performance tweaks are.

Update: Google has made the update for Pixel Watches official. Same as Verizon said, the global software version is labeled as TWD9.240405.001. In addition to the security patch, here’s what is new.

Vibration Watch Current time plays in haptics when the user gestures on the watch face

Auto-brightness improvement Provide improved experience in auto-brightness settings screen for user to easily perceive the difference when switching levels



If you own a Pixel Watch device, be on the lookout for this update to hit your device shortly.

// Verizon | Google