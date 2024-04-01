A minor update is being shipped out to supported Pixel devices for Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2, labeled as Beta 2.1.

Inside, Google address launcher crashes, Pixel Tablets unable to charge when connected to the dock, a swipe not returning to home screen issue, and a few more things. We’ve gone ahead and placed the full list of fixes below.

Pixel 5a up through the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. It should hit your devices as build number AP21.240305.005.

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1

Release date: April 1, 2024

Build: AP21.240305.005

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: March 2024

Google Play services: 24.06.16

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device’s launcher to crash when trying to view recent apps. (Issue #328803294)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented Pixel Tablet devices from charging while connected to the dock. (Issue #299800125)

Fixed an issue where swiping up from the bottom of the screen didn’t always return to the home screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the layout of notifications on the lock screen to display with additional padding.

Fixed various issues that were causing frequent “Application not responding” errors for both system and user apps.

Fixed an issue where swiping down from the top of the screen didn’t always show the notification shade.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold devices where sometimes when the device was unfolded, only half of the inner screen displayed content.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a user’s wallpaper settings from being backed up properly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes stopped the “Quick Tap to start actions” gesture from working.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, interactivity, and camera.

Want to update to this latest QPR3 Beta 2.1 build? Google has posted factory images, so you can go that route if you need to. However, signing up for the Android Beta Program is going to be the easiest way to update. You can sign-up here. If you are already enrolled, head into Settings > System > System updates to check for the update.

NOTE: Google has pulled OTA images because there is a “known issue with sideloading OTA images in Beta 2.” They recommend developers flash the full factory images. For the rest of you, just go enroll in the Beta Program.

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Images