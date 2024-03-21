Call of Duty fans, the day has finally come — Warzone Mobile is now available for download on Android. First teased in March of 2022, it’s been a long two years of waiting.

Once downloaded, players will drop into both Verdansk and Rebirth Island, with Activision noting the title has the highest live player count in any mobile FPS Battle Royale game in history.

In February, Activision shared a lot of details about the game, stating that the mobile game offers shared stat progression across platforms (which is huge if you also play Warzone on a console or PC), Proximity Chat and Death Chat are available, and controller support if the on-screen buttons don’t quite do it for you.

If you download it, please let us know your thoughts. Early player reviews on Google Play aren’t too impressive.