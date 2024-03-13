We are what should be quite a few months away from the launch of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, but since Google is already well under way on software that is expected to be released on these devices, we can sometimes find clues and hints as to what the future devices will offer. It’s been this way since the dawning of Android time.

Thanks to Mishaal Rahman, a top code digger, it’s looking likely that the Pixel 9 lineup from Google will feature a new setting called Adaptive Touch. Discovered in code buried in the latest Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 release, when enabled this feature will automatically adjust your phone’s touch sensitivity based on the environment, activities, and if a screen protector is present.

Right now on your Android smartphone, you likely have a setting that can increase your display’s touch sensitivity. This is useful for when you either have a screen protector or are wearing gloves. With Adaptive Touch, the phone may now apparently be able to detect these things automatically and adjust sensitivity as needed. That’s slick, so long as it works as advertised.

Rahman also notes, the OnePlus 12 already has a similar feature called Aqua Touch. This is for when the phone is wet, because we all know how hard it is to control these devices when they the screen is wet or your fingers are wet/overly moist.

As we get a bit deeper into 2024, you can expect more reports such as this to pop up. For the most part, phones hardly ever launch with hidden features or surprises. Does Adaptive Touch sound like a feature you might appreciate?

// Android Authority