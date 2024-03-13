The Google Home for Web experience as a whole has left a bit to be desired. However, that is changing this week. Announced by Google, Google Home for Web is getting a whole bunch of highly requested features, making it a much more usable web application.

The big one is camera histories. Currently, users can view their live camera feeds (shown above), but histories are not accessible. You need the mobile app for that. This change alone is very welcomed. Also getting included are custom clips. On the web, users can select the start time and then adjust a slider to make the clip at certain length. You can then download that clip and share it wherever.

Below is a summarized list direct from Google of what is coming to Google Home for Web this week.

Here’s What’s New:

Camera History : In the next few days, you’ll be able to review, search for and download clips from camera history.

: In the next few days, you’ll be able to review, search for and download clips from camera history. Custom Clips : From your phone or tablet, you can now customize the length of video clips you want to download from your camera’s video history. Pick the start time and length of the video, and just clip.

: From your phone or tablet, you can now customize the length of video clips you want to download from your camera’s video history. Pick the start time and length of the video, and just clip. Public Preview for Web : We’re expanding Public Preview to the Google Home web app, so you can try new features before they’re released. Learn how to opt-in here and try out features like Garage Door Detection for Nest Aware subscribers.

: We’re expanding Public Preview to the Google Home web app, so you can try new features before they’re released. Learn how to opt-in here and try out features like Garage Door Detection for Nest Aware subscribers. Update for Custom Clips in Google Home App: Custom clips for the Google Home app will be rolling out over the next few weeks, and will work with select Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell devices.

In that list, you may have noticed Public Preview for Web. That’s right, more goodies. Public Preview, once opted in, will provide features such as Garage Door Detection (for subscribers), Script Editor for Home Automation, as well as expanded support for first-gen Nest Cams.

You can read more about all of these features by following the link below. In the meantime, we can celebrate that Home for Web is finally getting some love that it has desperately needed.

// Google