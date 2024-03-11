US Carrier Pixel Devices Start Receiving March Update

The March Pixel Feature Drop arrived last week for those using Pixel phones not on US carriers. Google told US Pixel users that they could expect the update starting this week (March 11) – for reasons we aren’t sure about – and those updates appear to be rolling out today.

At least one of our readers reached out to let us know that their Pixel 8 Pro on AT&T received the update within the past hour. Plenty of others on reddit with AT&T Pixel devices are seeing the update as well. For T-Mobile and Google Fi, there are a handful of reports of update success, but nothing yet for Verizon customers.

So far, the build most are seeing is AP1A.240305.019.A1, which is the global build that Google released last week. I’ve seen AT&T Pixel 8 Pro users grab this build (742MB in size), as have Pixel 6 Pro owners on T-Mobile. Google also hasn’t posted new builds directed at specific carriers, so this could be the build for most. Since we haven’t seen any Verizon customers pick-up the update, nor has Verizon updated any of their Pixel support pages to show the update is here, there could be something different for those models.

You’ll have to let us know if the update is available, plus try to tell us which carrier and Pixel device you own. To check for it, head into Settings>System>System update.

Since this is a huge Pixel Feature Drop update, you’ll want to read this story to find all that’s new.