Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 is Here for Pixel Devices

We have a new Android 14 Beta build for you to test out on your Pixel devices. Google released Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 today, bringing with it several bug fixes as we move towards a stable release in a few months from now.

This new Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 is available to the Pixel 5a up through the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. It should hit your devices as build number AP21.240216.010.

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2

Release date: March 7, 2024

Build: AP21.240216.010

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: March 2024

Google Play services: 23.50.14

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 Bug Fixes

Google provided a list of bug fixes that we’ve included below. You’ll see items that mentions fixes for restarts and device crashes, blank display bugs, camera performance, and more.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to crash or restart unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to crash or restart unexpectedly while updating apps after the device was flashed.

Fixed issues that caused a device to display a blank, black screen after booting from flash.

Fixed an issue that caused a device to crash and display a blank, black screen after switching to a secondary user.

Fixed issues when always-on display mode was enabled that interfered with the “Double tap to wake” gesture and prevented the device from unlocking if the user tried to use their fingerprint to unlock the device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused battery information to not display correctly in the system settings, status bar, and on the lock screen.

Fixed issues that prevented device-to-device transfers and backup and restore from working.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and camera.

Want to update to this latest QPR3 Beta 2 build? Google has already posted both factory image and OTA files for it, so you can go that route if you need to. However, signing up for the Android Beta Program is going to be the easiest way to update. You can sign-up here. If you are already enrolled, head into Settings > System > System updates to check for the update.

NOTE: Google has pulled the OTA images for now because there is a “known issue with sideloading OTA images in Beta 2.” They recommend developers flash the full factory images. For the rest of you, just go enroll in the Beta Program.

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Images

// Google