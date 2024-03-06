Subscribing to a 2TB Google One plan means you get a lot of storage for all of your Google service needs, additional Google Photos editing tools, VPN access, dark web account monitoring, and 10% back on Google Store purchases. It could soon include your Fitbit Premium subscription too.

Some folks in the UK received notices from Google this week, explaining that their Google One plan “now includes all the benefits of Fitbit Premium” at no extra cost. It also let them know that their previous Fitbit Premium subscription was cancelled as it would now be rolled into Google One. If a refund was needed, they would be receiving that too.

Fitbit Premium typically costs $9.99/mo, so to get that for free now is a big deal. With Premium, you get a daily readiness score, loads of workout videos and audio sessions, a sleep profile, wellness report, and more. Is it worth paying for? Depends on your needs, but not having to pay for it sounds awesome.

There are no public support pages anywhere that suggest Google has added this as a perk or made any sort of announcement. However, they have apparently since confirmed that this is a UK perk only. Hopefully, they look to expand this to new countries in the near future. All of us Pixel Watch owners could certainly use it.

Everyone a Google One subscriber? Would you subscribe to the 2TB plan if it included Fitbit Premium?