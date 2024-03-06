Discover Samsung week continues, with today’s limited time deal being heavily discounted Galaxy S24+ units. If you want the latest phone from Samsung, but don’t need an S Pen and don’t mind not having the absolute best camera, then this is a great phone option at this price.

For unlocked buyers, Samsung has activated its enhanced trade-in values, offering up to $650 off your purchase. That’s if your trade-in is very nice, but even four and five year phones (like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 10+) are eligible for up to $400 in instant value. At $650 off, your Galaxy S24+ comes down to $349 out the door.

And did we mention that Samsung has also activated its Double the Storage on Us promotion for those who purchase through a carrier? Not only are you getting a 512GB model for the price of a 256GB model, but with an appropriate trade-in, your price can be as low as $0. Yup, totally free thanks to bill credits. Carrier promotions are available through T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon right from Samsung’s website.

If you have been eyeing a new Samsung phone, this is certainly the week to be considering it. Follow the link below.