Visible Drops $10/mo Off Visible+ Plan in 1-Day Deal

To kickoff 2024, Visible ran a hard-to-beat promo that dropped $10/mo off their best Visible+ plan. If you missed that deal because you were hungover to start the year, I have good news – it’s back, but you’ll need to hurry.

Visible is running the $10 off deal on Visible+ for today only (February 15). If you sign-up, that discount drops the monthly price to $35/mo (from $45), which really is an incredible price.

For those not in the know on Visible, the Visible+ plan gets you unlimited talk and text, as well as 50GB of data on Verizon’s premium 5G network. You also get unlimited use of hotspot, talk and text in Mexico/Canada, plus calling and text to a bunch of other countries.

Verizon owns Visible, in case you were wondering how a wireless provider could use Verizon’s network and offer such a low price. They seem to operate on their own for the most part and have kept their crazy low prices from the beginning, even lowering them at one point, which is unheard of in this industry.

To get the deal, you simply use code HAPPY at checkout.

Sign-up for Visible