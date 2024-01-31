It looks like Samsung is about to unveil a new Galaxy Fit wearable, which should be exciting for those who task Samsung and its ecosystem with keeping track of their health and wellness. Called the Galaxy Fit 3, leaked promotional material show off very updated hardware, so let’s take a look.

Thanks to @evleaks, there’s no shortage of materials to be seen. We can see the wearable from all angles, plus get a very good idea for all of the software and tracking features. To be clear, the Galaxy Fit 3 is not a smartwatch, but instead just a health tracker with what looks to be notification support.

The upgrade is that AMOLED display, coming in at 40mm (1.6-inch), much larger than the Fit 2’s 27.8mm display size. Other specs include an aluminum body frame, 5ATM + IP68, fall detection, 13 days of battery, sleep tracking, exercise tracking, plus an optical heart rate sensor. What this device lacks is also important. There’s no NFC, no mobile payments, no 3rd-party apps, no ECG, no GPS, no irregular heart rhythm notification, no speaker, and no blood pressure. It really is just a health and fitness tracker, but even the health tracking seems somewhat limited.

When we learn more, like availability and pricing, we’ll update you. In the meantime, we’re so excited to see your “Looks like an Apple Watch!” comments. *eye roll*

// @evleaks