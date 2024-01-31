Google pushed out a new Android 14 QPR2 beta update today, but don’t get too excited just yet. This new build, labeled as QPR2 3.2, is only for the Pixel 5a. After reading through the fix list, it sure sounds like the 3.1 update caused all sorts of havoc on the little guy.

The release notes page for Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.2 says this update is “exclusively for Pixel 5a devices” and includes several (15!) fixes that “caused the device to boot slowly and the user interface to lag or freeze.” Dang.

For those of you with a Pixel 5a and in the Android Beta Program, the update should show up right away. You can check for the QPR2 Beta 3.2 update by heading into Settings>System>Software updates and tap “System update.” If live, this should begin the download process.

Otherwise, we have both OTA (here) and factory images (here) available to do the thing manually.

And for those not yet in the Android 14 QPR2 Beta who want to be, sign-up here.

// Google