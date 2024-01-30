Early last year, it was first reported that Google would bring Material You’s dynamic colors to Wear OS. Google’s own code pointed to this happening, but the code obviously didn’t tell us when it would get implemented. This week, it’s more of the same, with newly discovered code detailing not just dynamic colors for Wear OS, but a new app launcher UI.

Dynamic colors on Wear OS is shown to work as it does on your Android phone. When you have a specific color palette set for your phone, it will then extend to your connected Wear OS device. It extends to your watch face, quick settings, as well as native apps such as Google Play.

Once live, a greeting message that says the following will be shown to users.

Your system theme now automatically matches the colors of your watch face! Try changing your watch face or selecting a color theme in settings.

We expect to see this change go live for Wear OS users hopefully very soon.

Also spotted is a new app launcher style for Wear OS to go along with the already present List View. The new style is called Grid View and we assume it could look similar to what those with an Apple Watch see, but it could also be more like a 4×4 grid. Users are reported to be able to switch between whichever option they prefer.

Sign me up for dynamic colors on Wear OS. That will be sweet.

// 9to5Google