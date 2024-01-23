Samsung is expanding its self repair program, with DIYers now able to fix nearly 50 different devices spread across Samsung’s entire ecosystem.

For mobile users, the parts and repair service is essentially all powered by iFixit, which is a good thing because their guides are extremely easy to follow and their tool kits are superb. Samsung is also adding TVs, monitors, and plenty else to the program, with those parts getting sold via Samsung Parts, powered by Encompass.

If you need specific models in the program, you’ll find the Galaxy S23 series, latest foldables (Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5), Galaxy Tab S9 series, as well as devices like Samsung’s 2nd-generation Freestyle projector. On top of those, there are TVs, sound bars, computer monitors, fridge parts, and so much else.

Ready to fix some stuff? Follow the link below to get started.

// Samsung