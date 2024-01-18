Galaxy AI is the new hotness for Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 models, but in the press event that took place this week, the company mentioned that Galaxy AI would be coming to select older Galaxy devices in the first half of 2024. That’s fantastic news, so long as you have a supported device.

And exactly which devices are set to receive this Galaxy AI treatment? We’re happy you asked, here’s the list.

Galaxy Devices Set to Receive Galaxy AI in H1

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Samsung provided no concrete dates for the updates to begin rolling out, but it was made very clear that each of these devices will have Galaxy AI in the first half of this year. That means they should all see the new Chat Assist feature, Interpreter mode, as well as Galaxy AI editing tools.

It will be big news when these updates begin to happen, so we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we see them rolling out to supported devices.