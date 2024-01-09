Next week is Samsung’s Unpacked event. To help hype what’s to come, the company utilized the Sphere in Las Vegas. In the below video, Samsung employs Doctor Strange from Marvel to tease Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy AI with its ability to “enable discovery in a whole new way.”

Towards the end, we get a brief shot of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the company’s upcoming flagship. Overall, the Sphere really helps turn this from corny commercial into an actual hype-inducing teaser. We get Doctor Strange flying around, opening portals, and also a brief mention of Marvel’s What If…? series.

Check out the video, then be sure to mark your calendar for January 17. It’s going down.

// Samsung