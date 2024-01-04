Accessing Google’s Password Manager UI on a smartphone isn’t the easiest task. It’s a series of clicks that can be hard to navigate if you don’t know exactly where to look. Thanks to a new change on the Pixel Launcher, there’s now a super easy way to find it — just search for it.

Using the Pixel Launcher’s dedicated app drawer search bar, not to be confused with your phone’s Google Search bar, you can quickly access your account’s Password Manager and its contents via a new shortcut. To use this shortcut, start typing “password” in the app drawer’s search bar and it will auto populate in the results as soon as you get a few letters in. You can see it on my Pixel 8 Pro in the header image above.

If you’re someone who is constantly in this UI, you may also want to think about adding a Password Manager shortcut to your home screen. To do this, open Password Manager, tap on the Settings icon, then select “Add shortcut to your home screen.”

You have to love a shortcut.

// Android Police