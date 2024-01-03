Google pushed the January update out to supported Pixel devices this morning, and inside, there’s a very modest list of changes. In total, there are four new things in this patch, but not all of them are for each Pixel model. There’s one fix for the camera and three directed towards the user interface (UI).

As detailed, the camera app was crashing under certain conditions, but that is now fixed. Additionally, there’s a fix for Pixel Tablet users unable to exit the Setup Wizard, as well as a fix for the home screen wallpaper showing black in certain conditions on the Pixel 8 lineup and Pixel Fold.

Below is the full changelog.

What’s Inside

Camera Fix for users facing Camera crashes in certain conditions *[3]

User Interface Fix for users facing flashing black screen when playing video in certain conditions *[1] Fix for users unable to exit Setup Wizard in certain conditions *[4] Fix for Wallpaper on home screen showing black in certain conditions *[2]



Applicability

[1] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel Fold

[3] Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[4] Pixel Tablet

Go snag that update, Pixel friends.

// Google Support