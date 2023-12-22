Who here is looking to feed two birds with one scone? If that’s you, Best Buy has a solid deal for you. Currently, the retailer is providing up to $300 off on Samsung foldables and $350 off on Google’s foldable, while also tossing in a free $50 gift card. That takes care of you and a friend for the holiday season.

At $300 off, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes down to $1499, while the discounted Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes down to $849. And yes, both come with the free $50 gift card. If you’re more looking at Google’s Pixel Fold, the $350 discount brings your total to $1449. Of course, if you have a trade-in device, your savings could equal much more.

The only thing to note is, if you plan on using one of these devices as a holiday gift, be sure to check your local inventory. I can’t find a Pixel Fold at Best Buy stores near me, but I do see a few Galaxy foldables. It’s something to keep in mind.

Follow the links below to snag yourself a lovely new Christmas present, while also taking care of dad with that gift card.

Best Buy Links