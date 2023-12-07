YouTube Music is the new home for Google’s podcast library. If you previously used the official Google Podcasts app, it’s time to begin the great migration process. This week, the YouTube team laid out exactly how to accomplish this task and also announced that April, 2024 is the official shutdown for the old Podcasts app. Let’s get to it, shall we?

The process is easy enough. You’ll open up the Google Podcasts app, follow the below set of instructions, and then you’re all done and ready to begin listening to your favorite podcasts via YouTube Music. Hopefully it’s a smooth migration for everyone.

Migrate Your Podcasts to YouTube Music

From the Google Podcasts app, click Export subscriptions at the top of the screen. Under “Export to YouTube Music,” tap Export. From the YouTube Music app, tap Transfer. Note: If you don’t have YouTube Music installed, you’ll be asked to install the app. Read the disclosure and tap Continue.

YouTube states that it may take a few minutes for your subscriptions to transfer completely. When done, users will find confirmation on the YouTube Music home screen. Tap Go to Library to view your subscriptions.

Are Google Podcasts users happy this change? I need feedback.

// YouTube