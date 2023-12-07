Amazon has refreshed its stock of Pixel 7 Pro, down to just $439. This deal was available earlier in the week, but Amazon sold out quickly. If you’re fast, maybe you can snag one.

Only the Snow color is available for this price cut. Thankfully for buyers, Snow is one of the better colors available for this device.

Buy in 2023: Just a few days ago, I wrote why buying a Pixel 7 Pro in 2023 is a fine decision. You’re getting an exceptional camera experience, solid hardware, as well as software that only improves and will continue to improve with years more of updates. At $439, it’s a very, very good deal.

Have at it.