Google Drive’s native document scanner, the one you access by clicking the camera icon in the bottom right of the app’s UI, is getting a few new features this month.

Once your app is updated, you’ll find that the scanner now has an automatic capture to help you scan documents more quickly. No more shutter button presses. On top of that, Drive will now also help you position the document for the best possible scan. Below you can find the full list of what’s new.

What’s New

Automatic capture to help you get the best scan quickly

Camera viewfinder that helps you position your document for the highest quality scan

The option to import from your camera roll

A faster way to initialize a scan with a new scanner button

Personally, the ability to now import from your camera roll seems like the biggest inclusion. That can be super helpful.

I checked my Google Drive and these changes are live for me, so head into Google Play and ensure you have the latest version.

// Google