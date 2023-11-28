Google’s new Pixel Watch 2 managed to skip out on any Black Friday or Cyber Monday promos and keep its full $349 starting price. It’s certainly an interesting move by Google to include its new Pixel 8 series in all of the holiday sale fun while excluding its new smartwatch. Who knows the reasoning there, but we do have a way for you to get a really good discount on the Pixel Watch 2 as of today.

Folks who happen to be members of Planet Fitness can save $70 on the Pixel Watch 2 or the new Fitbit Charge 6. With a $70 discount, that should get you a Pixel Watch 2 for $279. That’s a great price for this greatly improved watch.

This promo is a part of “Perksfest” from Planet Fitness, which is a period from today through December 11 where members can get deals from a variety of brands. There’s the Pixel Watch 2 promo, but there are also discounts from Blue Apron, Crocs, Expedia, Hotels.com and more.

In order to take advantage, you can head to Planetfitness.com/pf-membership-perks or open up the Planet Fitness app. Once there, you’ll see the pretty crazy-long list of promos from all of the brands participating. You’ll then need to find Fitbit and click the “Claim This Offer” button to start the process. Since I’m not a PF member, that’s as far as I’ve gone in this process, so you are on your own from there. I’d imagine it’s pretty straight forward.

Is a Pixel Watch 2 worth it at $70 off? If you are at all interested in the world of smartwatches, then yeah, I think so. The Pixel Watch 2 provides solid upgrades over the original and is an excellent companion device to any Android phone. It’s also a really good fitness tracker if you are down with Fitbit. Our review has more on all of that.