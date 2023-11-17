Nothing launched its Black Friday sale today through its own website, where you’ll find a minimum of $50 off the Nothing Phone (2), with discounts approaching $150 off for the most expensive model. If you want the best deal we’ve seen, you’ll want to head over to Amazon, where a limited quantity sale is dropping $140 off the middle-spec version, which is essentially the version most people will buy anyway.

Let me explain that a bit.

The Nothing Phone (2) comes in two colors (black or white) and three configurations of 8GB-128GB ($599), 12GB-256GB ($699), and 12GB-512GB ($799). Through Nothing’s own BF 2023 sale, they are dropping $50 off at the base tier, $100 off the middle tier, and $150 off the most expensive model, so you could pay $549, $599, or $649 depending on the phone. Not bad, right?

Amazon is currently topping that middle tier deal with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage by slashing $140 off. That price drop, with the extra $40 discount, gets you the Nothing Phone (2) in either black or white for $559 and the quickest of Amazon deliveries.

There is a ticker running on the listing, as quantities are limited. At the time of this post, it seems that most haven’t found it yet and we are only at 4%. I’d imagine these will go quick because Nothing’s Phone (2) is quite a good phone. You should read our review if you don’t know.

Amazon Deal Link