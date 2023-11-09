Google is shipping out a Chat update, one that changes up a few things, intros a new feature, and also includes a new icon that puts it more in line with Google’s suite of other applications.

When using Chat, users can now take advantage of a Shortcuts panel, lumping things like Home, the new Mentions tab, and Starred messages all under the same home. You can see it showcased in the image below, but Google says it should help users stay on top of their messages.

And speaking of Mentions, people can now specifically address you, with those messages pinging you and also getting sent to your Mentions tab. This means you won’t miss any messages directed at you.

Google says these changes will begin to roll out to all users over the next month.

// Google Workspace