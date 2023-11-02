4K Streaming Removed From Ad-Free Max Legacy Plan

Heads up, select Max subscribers. Starting next month (December 5), Max is changing up the ad-free plan for legacy users, removing the ability to stream 4K titles with Dolby Atmos.

In addition to limiting all streams to Full HD, Max is now also limiting the amount of concurrent streams to 2, down from 3. Overall, it’s a substantial nerf to the ad-free plan, especially when you consider it recently got a price increase to $15.99/month. For those looking to keep 4K streams, you’ll need to upgrade to the Ultimate plan.

Here’s a breakdown of the changes, directly from Max.

Current Plan Features: Ad-Free Plan

Stream on 3 devices at once

Full HD video resolution with select titles in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos

Download up to 30 titles to watch on the go

New Plan Features: Ad-Free Plan

Stream on 2 devices at once

Full HD video resolution

Download up to 30 titles to watch on the go

These changes take effect the December billing cycle.

Yay!