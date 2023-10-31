Nothing is beginning to ship its Nothing OS 2.0.4 update to Nothing Phone 2 owners this week. Inside, you’ll find a few new features, such a new Photos widget, but mostly the update brings an assortment of bug fixes and general improvements.

Some of the improvements include zoom consistency between previewed footage and captured footage, improved speaker volume for specific scenarios, as well as processing improvements for scenes with bright backgrounds. Nothing included the October patch inside the update, too.

Here’s the complete changelog.

Whats New

New Photos widget, allowing you to display your favourite photos on your home or lock screen.

Updated the widgets library interface to now display Nothing widgets in categories.

Added the option to hide app icons in the app drawer. Simply swipe right in the app drawer to reveal the hidden app icons.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Made processing improvements for scenes with bright back lighting.

Improved zoom consistency between previewed footage and captured footage.

Improved speaker volume for specific scenarios.

Optimised sound when simultaneously connecting to a smart watch and earbuds via Bluetooth.

Updated to Google’s October Security Patch.

Nothing is beginning to gradually roll this update out to users right now.

// Nothing